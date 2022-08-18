Syria Austin Tice

Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, who is missing in Syria, speak during a press conference, at the Press Club, in Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 4, 2018. The Syrian Foreign Ministry denied on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, that it is holding U.S. journalist Austin Tice or other Americans after President Joe Biden accused the Syrian government of detaining him. Tice went missing shortly after his 31st birthday on Aug. 14, 2012 at a checkpoint in a contested area west of the capital Damascus.

 BILAL HUSSEIN/AP PHOTO, FILE

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria denied on Wednesday it is holding U.S. journalist Austin Tice or other Americans after President Joe Biden accused the Syrian government of detaining him.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Damascus “denies it had kidnapped or is holding any American citizen on its territories.”

Recommended for you