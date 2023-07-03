Israel Syria

Israeli authorities inspect the remains of what the military said is a Syrian anti-aircraft rocket that exploded in the air, in the town of Rahat, Israel, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Israel carried out airstrikes on areas near the central Syrian city of Homs, the Syrian military said in a statement. A Syrian anti-aircraft rocket exploded over Israeli territory, the Israeli military said.

 AP PHOTO

BEIRUT (AP) — Israel carried out airstrikes on areas near the central Syrian city of Homs early Sunday causing material damage but no casualties, the Syrian military said in a statement.

A Syrian anti-aircraft missile exploded over Israeli territory, the Israeli military said, prompting another round of strikes.

