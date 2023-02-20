Syria Attack

Syrian security officers inspect the damage in a residential neighborhood after an early morning Israeli airstrike in the capital city of Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Syrian state news reported that Israeli airstrikes have targeted a residential neighborhood in central Damascus.

 OMAR SANADIKI/AP PHOTO

DAMASCUS (AP) — Israeli airstrikes targeted a residential neighborhood in the Syrian capital of Damascus early Sunday, killing at least five people and wounding 15, Syrian state news reported.

Loud explosions were heard over a central area of the capital around 12:30 a.m. local time, and SANA reported that Syrian air defenses were “confronting hostile targets in the sky around Damascus.”

