Syria Insurgents Image Makeover

Militants of the al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham organization stand in front of a destroyed house in Atareb, Syria, Feb. 12, 2023. The man known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the leader of Hayat Tahrir al Sham, is trying hard to distance his group from its al-Qaida origins, spreading a message of pluralism and religious tolerance.

 HUSSEIN MALLA/AP PHOTO, FILE

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — The leader of an insurgent group that rules much of northwest Syria rose to notoriety over the past decade by claiming deadly bombings, threatening revenge against Western “crusader” forces and dispatching Islamist religious police to crack down on women deemed to be immodestly dressed.

Today the man known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani is trying hard to distance his group, Hayat Tahrir al Sham, known as HTS, from its al-Qaida origins, spreading a message of pluralism and religious tolerance.

