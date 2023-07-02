Lake Placid now has its own T-Mobile store so customers don’t have to drive to Sebring to trade in their cell phone or get technical support.
T-Mobile, one of the largest cell phone distributors in the nation, is located at 199 U.S. 27 North, next to Dunkin Donuts in Lake Placid.
There are about 7501 T-Mobile locations in the U.S., according to Google. That number includes the acquisition of former Sprint stores. The new Lake Placid one creates two in Highlands County. There are also two related stores called Metro by T-Mobile in Sebring and Avon Park.
Tara Sanzano has been with T-Mobile for more than 13 years. She is a rural marketing manager and covers from Key West to Polk County. She’s spending time in Lake Placid to get everything running smoothly and to train the nine employees at this site.
Sanzano said that T-Mobile is investing in smaller markets to provide more value, more options, and more choices. She also bragged that T-Mobile offers internet service in rural areas like Highlands County as well.
Phones operating on I-phone and Android systems are available. Names like Samsung, Apple, Google, and Revvl 5G are on display, along with all sorts of phone accessories. The staff can explain the advantages of each type of instrument.
Two new customers who recently came into the Lake Placid T-Mobile said they had been thinking about switching phone carriers. They heard about the good promotions T-Mobile was advertising. After checking things out, Kristy Rvelas and Stacey Maldonado are now sporting new T-Mobile cells.
The store manager at the new location is Juan Rodriquez. He comes from Philadelphia with seven years’ experience and lots of knowledge.
Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday. The phone number is 863-694-1519. Customers can come in for billing information, troubleshooting, technical issues, and other customer service questions. And of course, purchase phones or accessories.