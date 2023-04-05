LAKE PLACID — It’s official, T-Mobile is opening in Lake Placid and bringing jobs with it. The new mobile communications store will be located in the former Coldwell Banker Realty building at 199 U.S. 27 North, next to Dunkin’ Donuts.

It may not look like the cellular’s familiar bright magenta theme just yet, but the leases are signed and permits are being pulled for its renovation, said Tara Sanzano, rural market manager. The store will be open by early summer.

Recommended for you