LAKE PLACID — It’s official, T-Mobile is opening in Lake Placid and bringing jobs with it. The new mobile communications store will be located in the former Coldwell Banker Realty building at 199 U.S. 27 North, next to Dunkin’ Donuts.
It may not look like the cellular’s familiar bright magenta theme just yet, but the leases are signed and permits are being pulled for its renovation, said Tara Sanzano, rural market manager. The store will be open by early summer.
Do you look good in magenta? T-Mobile will be hiring seven sales personnel known as mobile associates. The positions will be for part time and full time. Sanzano said the sales positions will have a competitive salary and benefits package and is a fun place to work.
The store will sell cellular phones and accessories, tablets and items like Bluetooth speakers and headphones. They will carry Smart watches and sync up drivers, which are like trackers.
“We look forward to opening in Lake Placid and keep folks connected to what’s important to them,” Sanzano said.
The new store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Anyone wishing to apply for a sales position should visit careers.t-mobile.com/job-search/ and enter Lake Placid.
T-Mobile representatives were in town in December to present Highway Park Neighborhood Council with a $50,000 Hometown Grant. The Council will use the funds for the Community Teaching & Demonstration Garden. The garden will teach residents how to grow and harvest their own food.