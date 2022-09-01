NASA Moon Rocket

In this photo provided by NASA, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.. NASA’s Artemis I flight test is the first integrated test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems.

 JOEL KOWSKY/NASA via AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new moon rocket on a test flight, after engine trouble halted the first countdown this week.

Managers said Tuesday they are changing fueling procedures to deal with the issue. A bad sensor also could be to blame for Monday’s scrapped launch, they noted.

