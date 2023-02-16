AVON PARK — Estrellita DeJesus-Martinez walked into the conference room at the South Florida State College (SFSC) Hardee Campus in Bowling Green recently and got the surprise of her life. Her Take Stock in Children mentor, Sandie Perreault, welcomed her with open arms and guided her into the room. On the table was a sewing machine, fabric, and a variety of sewing accessories.

DeJesus-Martinez is a junior at Hardee High School in Wauchula and met Perreault for the first time in spring 2022 through the Take Stock in Children program.

