FORT LAUDERDALE — Take Stock in Children of Florida honored the outstanding performance of 44 network affiliates with Silver, Gold, and Luminary awards at the organization’s 2023 Student Success Conference.
Take Stock in Children (TSIC) affiliates achieve Silver, Gold, and Luminary status by fulfilling the Take Stock Balanced Scorecard criteria. This scorecard indicates goals per pillar of student success, including mentoring, college readiness, program data, and TSIC compliance standards. Affiliates recognized with the Silver award achieved 80 points or more, while Gold award recipients achieved 90 points or more on the 100-point scorecard. Affiliates honored with both Gold and Luminary Awards reached the pinnacle of performance, scoring 100 points.