In the early ‘80s, the Denver Water Board coined the term Xeriscaping. Xeris is the Greek word for dry and referred to landscaping that required less water. It was a great idea that would create a low-maintenance yard needing fewer inputs, mainly water. The problem was that it wasn’t developed for Florida, but for the rocky terrains of Colorado.
The idea spread beyond Colorado, but the concept was not clear to some. People were sometimes confused and called it Zeroscaping. Others thought Xeriscaping required using cactus and rock gardens. For a Floridian, it just didn’t translate into something they could plug into their yards and have the most impact on our ecosystems.
Don’t get me wrong, Xeriscaping is still promoted in Colorado and is effective for Colorado’s specialized ecosystem, just not for Florida.
A better way for FloridaIn 1994 the University of Florida introduced something called Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL). The University’s FFL online webpage says it “is the state of Florida’s premier Extension program that promotes sustainable alternatives to “conventional” landscaping, providing guidance on low-impact, environmentally friendly, science-based landscape practices that use less water and reduce pollutant loading to Florida waters.” In short, it is a way for homeowners and communities to enjoy low-maintenance landscaping while protecting Florida’s unique ecosystems and waterways.
Right plant, right placeFlorida-Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL) is trademarked by the University of Florida. It is always written as you see it with a hyphen between Florida and Friendly.
It is based on nine principles that all lead to a healthier, easier-maintained yard. Each principle is designed to create a landscape system to which plants thrive while conserving water, fertilizer, and pesticides. The first principle, Right plant, right place is based on the idea that plants thrive in certain environments. A maple tree, for instance, is native to Florida yet in its natural habitat, it grows well in wet organic soils. Sandy soils such as we have on the Lake Wales Ridge are not where maples generally grow well. Although native to Florida, sandy soils would be the wrong place to plant one.
Likewise, a plant that is meant to be grown in the shade may not perform well in the sun. Planting the right plant in the right place minimizes the amount of water or fertilizer a plant will need to thrive. Crowding plants could be an example of the right plant in the wrong place. Even when all other conditions are met, plants competing with root zones or with the foundation of a home may lead to an unhealthy plant that requires more resources.
Protecting our waterEight more principles follow “Right plant, right place.” Most of them pertain to keeping our waterways and aquifer clean.
Fertilizer, which is so important to the growth of plants, can be a major pollutant. Too much fertilizer and plants like algae thrive in our water systems. Nitrogen and phosphorus are the main culprits and are largely responsible for freshwater algae blooms, which can be very toxic to our lakes, streams and estuaries. The sources of these fertilizers are often stormwater runoff.
Scientists call it non-point source pollution due to not being possible to pinpoint the exact source. Agriculture, septic systems and, of course, landscapes are all on the list. Also, since these nutrients are found in the soil, some are carried in stormwater to our waterways.
