SEBRING — More Floridians are expected to be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday with nearly 90% taking to the roads to get to their destination.
AAA forecasts 2.9 million Floridians will travel for the holiday, which would be the most since 2005.
AAA predicts 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. While that national figure remains slightly below pre-pandemic levels, travel in Florida is forecast to be the busiest in nearly two decades (since 2005).
AAA forecasts more than 2.9 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. That’s 50,000 (2%) more Florida travelers than last year’s holiday and nearly 22,000 (0.74%) more than 2019.
“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans, particularly during the holidays.
“Travel spending is at the highest level since the pandemic began, which is a driving force behind our projections this year. AAA expects busy roads and long lines at the airport, so leave early and be flexible with your travel plans.”
Sebring Police Commander Curtis Hart said, “This time of the year, between October and April, we have a lot more vehicles on the roadway with our visitors from the north down and then you have the holidays with everybody out shopping and people are off and the kids are out of school.”
He advises motorists to be patient and practice defensive driving and don’t be in a rush to get where you are going. If you have to be somewhere at a certain time, leave early enough to get there safely.
The Sebring Police Department will be participating in National Highway Traffic Safety “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign Dec. 14 through Jan. 4.
“Especially with the holiday season, we just want to make sure that motorists are responsible and if they have been drinking they let somebody else, who hasn’t, drive,” Hart said.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said, “I have noticed there is definitely an increase in traffic and it does seem earlier than usual. We are scheduled for a traffic detail from Wednesday through Sunday.”
Despite higher gas prices, compared to last year at this time, 89% of all Thanksgiving travelers will drive. AAA forecasts 48.65 million Americans will set out for a holiday road trip. That’s 203,000 more drivers than last year.
In Florida, 2.7 million (91% of travelers) are expected to take a road trip; an increase of 28,000 people from last year’s holiday.
Florida gas prices are falling as millions prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving.
“Florida drivers may have something extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Prices at the pump are likely to drop through the holiday weekend. Gas prices could ultimately fall 20-30 cents per gallon. The downturn is being driven by strong refinery output, which led to a big gain in gasoline supplies.”
Pump prices already dropped 10 cents per gallon last week. On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.46 per gallon. That’s 10 cents per gallon more than what Thanksgiving travelers last last year. The most expensive Thanksgiving gas price on record was $3.46 per gallon in 2013. Based on current trends, it’s possible the state average could dip below last year’s levels by Thanksgiving day.