AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) Library joins in the celebration of International Talk Like a Pirate Day on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The SFSC Library has celebrated the holiday for several years, offering an assortment of activities and prizes for attendees including bingo and composing a pirate tale.
International Talk Like a Pirate Day was started on a whim by John Baur and Mark Summers. The two men discovered that talking like stereotypical pirates during a poorly played game of racquetball made everything more fun. They decided to celebrate the holiday annually on Sept. 19. The holiday gained wider recognition when the Miami Herald’s Dave Barry wrote about it in his column. Baur and Summers had emailed Barry and encouraged him to highlight the holiday that they had created. The column was published in 2002, and Talk Like a Pirate Day has been celebrated internationally ever since.
SFSC Library’s celebration will be held in the Learning Resources Center (Building Y), on the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park. Costumes are welcome.
For more information on the SFSC Library’s celebration, contact Lena Phelps, SFSC chair of Library Services, at PhelpsL@southflorida.edu or 863-784-7303.