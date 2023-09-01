Tropical Weather Florida

A cyclist looks on as Dani Araus, 27, walks down a flooded street at Palmetto Beach in Tampa, Fla., as Hurricane Idalia approaches the Big Bend region on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

 IVY CEBALLO/TAMPA BAY TIMES via AP

Last year it was Hurricane Ian that drew a bead on Tampa Bay before abruptly shifting east to strike southwest Florida more than 130 miles (210 kilometers) away. This time it was Hurricane Idalia, which caused some serious flooding as it sideswiped the area but packed much more punch at landfall Wednesday, miles to the north.

In fact, the Tampa Bay area hasn’t been hit directly by a major hurricane for more than a century. The last time it happened, there were just a few hundred thousand people living in the region, compared with more than 3 million today.

