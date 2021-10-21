SEBRING — ABC Action News - WFTS - Tampa Bay has chosen Sebring as their next Good Morning Tampa Bay Community Tour feature and its happening this Friday with the morning show broadcasting live from the Circle Park in downtown Sebring.
Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said, everyone is invited to join us downtown for the broadcast from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
There will be a one-hour break between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. where they will not be live. They will go live again at 9 a.m. and remain on air until 10 a.m. to end the broadcast.
"We hope to have a large showing of our community to give the ABC Action News team a very warm welcome from our amazing city!" Vazquez said.
"You will see many familiar faces during the broadcast so be sure to record the feature if you plan on stopping downtown!
"We hope to create a large crowd for the ABC Action News crew to help show them a huge welcome from our community," Vazquez said.