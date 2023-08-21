Iran US

In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter jets fly alongside amphibious assault ship USS Bataan and guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner in the Gulf of Oman, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. The Bataan transited through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, in recent days amid tensions with Iran, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Rick Chernitzer said Sunday.

 U.S. NAVY via AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An American-owned oil tanker long suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil began offloading its cargo near Texas late Saturday, tracking data showed, even as Tehran has threatened to target shipping in the Persian Gulf over it.

Ship-tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press showed the Marshall Islands-flagged Suez Rajan was undergoing a ship-to-ship transfer of its oil to another tanker, the MR Euphrates, near Galveston, some 70 kilometers (45 miles) southeast of Houston.

