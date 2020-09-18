AVON PARK — An Avon Park man was arrested Monday morning after attacking someone with a chair and exposing himself to the public.
Roger Roy Blackwood, 35, of Avon Park, was taken into custody by deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office. According to reports, the victim advised deputies that Blackwood went "crazy" before attacking the victim with a chair, hitting the victim in the head.
Deputies found Blackwood walking down the street from where the incident took place. Blackwood was completely naked. Several people were in view of Blackwood being naked, reports said.
Blackwood "appeared to be disoriented or in a manic state as he was walking naked down the roadway," according to the reports.
Deputies gave Blackwood numerous commands to stop walking but Blackwood did not comply. Deputies threatened that Blackwood would be tased if he did not comply. Still he did not comply. Deputies ended up tasing Blackwood, reports said.
After Blackwood was checked out by EMS personnel he was taken to jail, according to reports.
Blackwood is in the Highlands County Jail on $1,000 bond and was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence and one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.