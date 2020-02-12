SEBRING — Tax-Aide, a free nationwide tax preparation service, will continue its free tax service at three locations with Highlands County this month. Appointments are not necessary as taxpayers are assisted on a first-come, first-served basis. Co not call the locations listed below with tax questions, as the staffs at those sites are not trained in tax matters and they will not be able to assist you.
If you have tax-related questions, you should come into one of the below listed sites and speak directly to one of the IRS certified Tax-Aide counselors or call the local coordinator for your location as listed below. This free income tax xervice is sponsored by AARP Foundation and focuses on low to middle income level persons with emphasis on those 60 or over but membership in AARP is not required to take advantage of this service and there are no age requirements or income limitations.
When visiting one of the AARP tax preparation sites, bring a photo ID, the Social Security cards for all persons listed on the return, a copy of your tax return from last year and all documents that you received that include income. This includes all 1099 R’s, W-2’s 1099- SSA’s, Railroad Retirement statements, interest and/or dividend income statements and reports of stock sales (these must include the price you originally paid for the stock as well as the price you sold it for).
The locations, days and times of operation are as follows:
Avon Park
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main St., Avon Park.
Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Local Coordinators Linda Pomeroy, 607-434-8208, or Joe Casey, 585-356-2454.
Lake Placid
American Legion, Post 25, 1490 U.S. 27, Lake Placid.
Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Local Coordinator Marcia Kissane, 863-465-4966.
Sebring
Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring.
Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Local Coordinator Bill Shelton, 863-385-3802.