AVON PARK — Tax-Aide, a free nation-wide tax preparation service, will continue its free tax service at its Avon Park site, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 595 E. Main St. Avon Park will be the only Tax-Aide site open in Highlands County for the remainder of the 2019 tax season.
Individuals interested in participating in the free service will be required to schedule an appointment by calling 863-257-5549. Appointments are mandatory and only individuals with appointments will be allowed to enter the building. Do not call the church with tax questions, as the church staff members are not trained in tax matters and will not be able to offer assistance. If you have tax-related questions, call the number above and speak directly to one of the IRS Certified Tax-Aide counselors.
This free Income Tax Service is sponsored by AARP Foundation and focuses on low to middle income level persons with emphasis on those 60 or over. Membership in AARP is not required to take advantage of this service and there are no age requirements or income limitations.
All local and Florida COVID-19 restrictions will be strictly followed. All clients will be required to remain in their automobiles until their schedule appointment time and all individuals will have their temperatures checked before entering. Those with temperatures above 100 degrees will not be allowed to enter and will have their appointment rescheduled. All individuals, including tax staff and tax clients, will be required to wear masks while in the building. All surfaces will be sanitized between clients and all procedures followed to ensure that proper social distancing is maintained at all times.
When visiting the AARP tax preparation site for a scheduled appointment, please bring a photo ID, the Social Security cards for all persons listed on the return, a copy of your tax return from last year and all documents that you received that include income. This includes all 1099 R’s, W-2’s 1099- SSA’s, Railroad Retirement statements, interest and/or dividend income statements and reports of stock sales (these must include the price you originally paid for the stock as well as the price you sold it for).