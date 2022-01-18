AVON PARK — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is working on strategies to address groups of motorbike and ATV riders who Councilwoman Berniece Taylor says are terrorizing residents of the Southside of Avon Park.
At a recent City Council meeting, City Manager Mark Schrader said he received a letter from Taylor about “two and three-wheel motor bikes terrorizing residents of Avon Park.”
The letter was forwarded to Major Darin Hood of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Schrader said.
At the council meeting, Taylor said two- and three-wheelers on the Southside of Avon Park are terrorizing residents.
“The residents of Avon Park are tired of it and sick of it and they feel as though your deputies are not doing their job,” she said addressing Hood. The riders are going into people’s yards, they are running from law enforcement and riding at night with no lights on, she told him.
“You can’t see them, you just hear a humming sound and before you know it they zoom in your face,” Taylor said. Residents are afraid that someone is going to get hurt.
At the intersection of Memorial Drive, County Road 17 and Cornell Street, Taylor said she witnessed the riders get to a stop sign while a deputy’s cruiser approached. The riders just scattered in all directions. They just stopped traffic and the motorist didn’t know what to do.
The deputy sat there and looked at them, she said. “There is no chasing them because that is going to make it worse, but something is going to have to be done.”
Residents complain that when deputies do arrive on scene, because somebody finally decided to call, the deputies will talk to the riders, who will settle down for an hour or two and then they are back at it.
Hood said there are problems with four-wheelers throughout the county.
“You are 100% correct. Traditional law enforcement is not going to be the way to catch these kids,” he said.
Hood said he and Lt. Tyrone Tyson will be working on strategies and ways to identify the riders.
Taylor said the riders are getting kids to join in with them and it has gotten bad.
Hood said, “I know that; I have seen it myself. I have seen them ride down U.S. 27. I have seen them ride on Main Street.
“We are just not going to chase them for a myriad of reasons. I think you understand, if there is an 11-year-old on a four-wheeler, and God forbid there is a tragedy while chasing him, there is a liability the Sheriff’s Office would incur.”
The Sheriff’s Office will use some additional personnel and come up with some strategies to address the issue, Hood said.