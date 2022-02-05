SEBRING — On Jan. 27, Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) approved event grant funding assistance for two new sports events to take place annually in the Sebring area from 2022-2024, as well as four returning sports events for 2022.
The two new events are an American Cornhole League Championship and a Florida High School Lacrosse Tournament. They each expect to attract 500-600 participants plus additional spectators, and both are scheduled for May, which is a targeted need period for Visit Sebring to bring tourists to the destination and increase economic activity locally.
Event grants approved by Visit Sebring/TDC include:
- April 12-14: Visit Sebring Classic, a Minor League Golf Tour Tournament
- May 13-15: American Cornhole League Championship
- May 13-15: Florida High School Lacrosse Tournament
- June 4-5: Heartland Triathlon
- June 17-19: Bono Bilt Youth Wrestling Tournament
- Nov. 29-Dec. 2: Citrus Golf Trail Open
“We are thrilled that these tournaments chose the Sebring area as home to their events for the next three-plus years and that we are seeing the other events return to the area,” said Casey Hartt, Visit Sebring’s lead marketing consultant. “This attracts visitors to our destination during key months when our hotel occupancy is lower and there is a greater need to support our local tourism partners such as restaurants and attractions.”
The funding for these events is pending final approval by the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners at an upcoming meeting. For more information about Visit Sebring, go to VisitSebring.com