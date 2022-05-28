SEBRING — There are a number of events planned for this Memorial Day. The Highlands Tea Party is planning a flag wave on Monday, May 30, at the Fairmount Cinema Square shopping complex in Sebring. Motorists will see Highlands Tea Party members with American flags and signs honoring those who gave their lives in defense and in service to America.
"This is not limited to Highlands Tea Party members," said Chairman Barry Foster. "Anybody who wants to join us is more than welcome."
He said that it will a BYOF, or "Bring Your Own Flag" event, although there also might be some patriotic signs for those who wish to join in the tribute. The flag wave is set to be held Memorial Day from 4-5:30 p.m.