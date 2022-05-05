SEBRING — Tuesday night, the Highlands Tea Party will hear from a couple of speakers. First, Clare Lopez will give a ZOOM presentation on national security and the threats to America. She is the founder and president of Lopez Liberty, with a mission to alert and educate Americans on a range of national security threats, international as well as from the Islamic Movement/Muslim Brotherhood and collaborators among the ranks of Marxists/communists in this country.
From 2014-2020, Lopez served as vice president for research and analysis at the Center for Security Policy. She has been a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research and member of the board of advisors for the Canadian Mackenzie Institute. In 2016, she was named to Senator Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign national security advisory team.
Then, Americans for Prosperity’s Cheryl Couture will be in to discuss the new AFP program that will be presented locally. Couture brings better than two decades of experience to the program. She will give a live preview of the tailored “training experience” to equip individuals as leaders to do extraordinary things.
She has served as a constitutional and organizational leader in the homeschool community, working with the Christian Homeschool Educators of Collier County and East Naples Organization of Homeschoolers. Couture also served as a trainer for American Majority, and founded the Southwest Florida 9.12 Project, growing the group to over 800 members. She is a graduate of the Tillie Fowler Excellence in Public Service for Women.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart). The doors open at 5 p.m. with the meeting to commence at 6 p.m.