SEBRING — Contract negotiations between the teachers’ union and the School Board of Highlands County is set to resume at 4 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Garland Boggus Board Room at the District Office.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the district is looking forward to working on language and also discussing salary proposals.
“Hopefully we can get the contract settled,” he said.
There have not been any contract talks with the school support staff union, Lethbridge noted, and then he provided the rational for not starting the support negotiations.
State funding was given explicitly for teacher salary increases, he said. Under the state plan, the funding would more significantly increase the starting teacher salary, but all teachers would get raises.
With everything being so unsettled, there are many factors that will affect the district’s budget, such as the level of funding from the state, what the state’s budget is going to look like, how many students are returning, the difference in funding for a virtual student and a student who is in attendance on a school campus, Lethbridge said.
“The state has shared with us that our funding in the fall will be based on our projected number of students so it appears we will be held harmless if any students didn’t return,” he said. “But, there is no such guarantee for the spring, so this entire year we are trying to be cautious with the funds that we have to make sure that we are good stewards with the dollars.”
So the district wanted to wait and see how everything “shook out” before making any financial decisions, Lethbridge said.
There have already been projections that next year’s budget will be reduced significantly based on the reduced projections of the state sales tax revenue and other effects of the coronavirus such as on tourism, he said.
“So there is much that is unknown and those budget concerns will impact the negotiation process as well,” Lethbridge said.