SEBRING — The teacher contract talks resume at 4 p.m. today, Thursday, more than a month after negotiations reached no tentative agreements on salaries.
Teachers union negotiator Jim Demchak said a flyer is being handed out explaining what the union is asking for.
The School Board of Highlands County will receive over $84 million for the CARES and ESSER/American Recovery Act, the flyer states. ESSER is the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Approximately 86% of the district school budget is salary and benefits, yet none of the federal dollars can be used directly for salary or benefits.
So what can it be used for?
Fifteen rules dictate the use, but one of them states “recruit and retain staff,” the union flyer notes. Thus, the union is requesting a memorandum of understanding stating any teacher that did not receive $1,000 from the governor shall be paid $1,000.
Governor Ron DeSantis announced his education budget proposals recently, which includes a second-straight year of $1,000 bonuses for Florida’s teachers and principals and $600 million to raise minimum teacher salaries for the third year in a row from $40,000 to $47,500.
The Highlands County teachers union (Highlands County Education Association) also seeks the following:
• Longevity supplements of $1,500 to retain veteran staff with five or more years in Highlands.
• Critical needs area teachers, as defined by state and federal governments or local school board, are proposed to receive a $3,000 supplement.
• For recruiting and retaining staff – any employee employed on or before Nov. 1, 2021 is proposed to receive $1,500 and another $1,500 in 2022-23 for those employed on or before Nov. 1, 2022 for a total of $3,000.
“Surrounding counties are paying this or more,” the flyer states in conclusion. “Contact your school board member and request they support this now.”