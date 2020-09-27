SEBRING — The School District’s plan for using state funding earmarked for teacher raises was pulled from the recent School Board of Highlands County meeting.
It was believed the plan had to be submitted to the state by Oct. 1, but salary issues are subject to union approval and the district and teachers union are still negotiating the salary portion of the teachers’ contract.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said statewide there is a lot of confusion about the State’s requirements for the teacher salary funding plan.
Some attorneys had concerns that if a district sends a school-board-approved plan to the state that hasn’t gone through the union negotiation process, it would be deemed an unfair labor practice, he said. That is where the confusion is. Sometimes when the State sets a requirement it is not fully aware of all the negotiation procedures and practices that have to be followed.
Under guidance, the district was advised to pull the pay plan from the School Board’s agenda and then send an email to the State with an update on the district’s union negotiations.
The Highlands District received $1,945,528 in state funding earmarked for raising teacher salaries, particularly the starting teacher salary. The district’s challenge has been that a big increase for new teachers, without a significant increase for veteran teachers, would put the new teacher salary very close to those who have worked years with the district.
The district and teachers union last met for contract negotiations on Sept. 17, but there was no tentative agreement on salaries.
Negotiations are scheduled to resume at 4 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Lethbridge said there are multiple reasons the contracts talks are starting in the late afternoon instead of the morning. Typically there are five to seven teachers on the negotiation team on the union side and they would be pulled out of the classroom if the negotiations were held during the day.
“We are really trying to keep teachers in the classroom,” he said. “We often stress to parents to have your child school, because it is important not to have absences. If you end up missing even 10 days in a school year, data shows it has a dramatic effect on student achievement.”
The same is true every time a teacher is pulled from the classroom, Lethbridge said. It is almost like every student was given an absence for that day because many times the substitute will not be able to provide the quality of instruction that the teacher would be able to.”
Substitutes are very difficult to find right now and there are probably additional shortages due to COVID, he said.