SEBRING — Teachers at some district schools may have additional planning time in the upcoming school year as the School Board of Highlands County and teachers union work on finalizing an agreement.
At a recent School Board meeting, Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the district has been talking with the teachers union about extending the school day. At one point the district was looking at extending it a whole hour and also extending the student school day.
As they worked through it, it took many turns and the recommendation has shifted to extending specifically teacher planning time by 30 minutes at the elementary schools and Avon Park High, he said.
“We have been continuing to work with the union on that language, we are probably closer at this point,” Lethbridge said. Some of that planning, they are proposing, would be for PLC (professional learning community) and individual planning as well.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said the extended planning time would be at the elementary schools, Avon Park High and Highlands Virtual School.
School Board Member Donna Howerton said the district was looking at extending the day for students and teachers, so due to the preferences expressed in the the teacher survey, only the teachers will have an extended day, which will be at the end of the day.
Andrew replied, “Yes, that is what we are looking at.”
Lethbridge said recently the district is purchasing new curriculum, which will take time to learn. Anytime you change curriculum there is a period of time to absorb it.
“We also know through this plan, teachers would have increased individual planning,” he said. “There is just never enough time for them to accomplish everything in the hours of the day they are given.
“So with all of the issues of the pandemic, teachers are really trying to work with students to close the [learning] gap.”
Along with additional individual planning time, the extended planning would provide time for “professional learning community” where teachers get together and review data to determine where there are deficiencies and develop strategies to attack those deficiencies, Lethbridge said.
A survey of administrators and schools showed that a whole hour of extra time was too much and so the 30 minutes was a happy medium for providing additional planning time, he said. Avon Park High was the only secondary school that was very interested in extending it the full hour.
For Avon Park High it will be like a pilot program to determine if the extra time shows results with increased student achievement, Lethbridge said.