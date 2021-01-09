SEBRING — A Highlands Virtual School teacher has resigned after a district investigation showed she changed assignment grades of her three children who were taking Virtual School classes.
HVS teacher Juliet Siver was listed on the Jan. 12 School Board of Highlands County agenda as being on administrative leave with pay from Nov. 20 through Dec. 4.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said Siver resigned on Dec. 4.
There was an investigation concerning Siver and Highlands Virtual School. Due to that investigation, Stiver decided to resign, he said.
She was adjusting her own children’s grades in Highlands Virtual School, Lethbridge said.
Siver had “reset” assignments for her own children allowing them to redo them, he said.
Siver was taking liberties to do different things, Lethbridge said. There were assignment grades changed as well in limited situations. It wasn’t huge, he said, but there were situations where grades were changed.
All of those situations should have been handled by the teacher who was assigned to the student, not by Siver even though she had access to it, he explained.
Highlands Virtual School has log-ins for each teacher, Lethbridge said. Anything that is done in the system leaves a stamp showing what was done and who did it with a date and time. Any action in the system is documented.
Siver had been with the district a total of 17 years.
The matter is going to the state Professional Practices Services, which investigates alleged misconduct by educators in Florida who hold an educator’s certificate and pursues disciplinary actions against the certificates of educators found to have committed acts of misconduct.