Back to School-Teacher Shortages

Timothy Allison, a collaborative special education teacher in Birmingham, Ala., teaches a class at Sun Valley Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

 JAY REEVES/AP PHOTO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Everywhere, it seems, back-to-school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage.

The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm emergency. News coverage has warned of a crisis in teaching.

