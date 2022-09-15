SEBRING — Lake Placid Elementary School will be getting a few new teachers transferred from other schools to boost its roster of “effective” and highly “effective” teachers.
At a recent School Board meeting, Superintendent Brenda Longshore said the district has three schools that will have some state oversight – Park Elementary School in Avon Park, Fred Wild Elementary School in Sebring and Lake Placid Elementary.
Those three elementary schools had “D” accountability grades in 2022.
“We learned about 10 days ago that those schools would need to have teachers that have effective or highly effective VAMs [Value Added Model rating system] at a higher percentage at each one of those schools than we have across the district,” she said.
The district percentage of effective and highly effective teachers is at 73% so each one of those schools would have to have a higher percentage than 73%, Longshore said.
“I will not be moving teachers out of Park or Fred Wild,” she said. “We did have three teachers leaving Lake Placid Elementary and are hopeful that we will have four teachers going into Lake Placid Elementary.”
Emails were sent to the district’s 200-plus effective and highly effective teachers and from that communication, one teacher from Lake Country Elementary School asked to go to Park Elementary, Longshore said. That transfer took place because at Park Elementary one of the testing grades, third-grade, was needing a teacher.
“Effective” teachers will receive $7,500 compensation from the state and the “highly effective” teachers will receive $15,000 from the state, she noted.
School Board Member Donna Howerton said recently that Lake Placid Elementary is where the teachers had to be switched out and Longshore informed her she has gotten the teachers who are moving into Lake Placid Elementary.
Section 1012.34, F.S., requires that school districts implement personnel evaluations that are based on several criteria, one of which is the performance of each educator’s students.
The law allows the commissioner to select a statewide model that is based on learning growth, so that educators can be credited with improving student learning regardless of how much the student knows when he/she first enters a teacher’s classroom using a measure that is consistent across districts.
A value-added model (VAM) is used to measure learning growth for purposes of teacher evaluation, in part because of the model’s capacity to reflect an individual educator’s contribution to that learning growth, according to the Florida Department of Education.
Evaluations must differentiate among four levels of performance: highly effective, effective, needs improvement, or for instructional personnel in their first three years of employment, developing – unsatisfactory.
The teacher ratings are based, in part, on student test scores.