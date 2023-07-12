Park Elementary School teacher Jeremy Gray has started an initiative called Project Put Back to revamp elementary school libraries. His goal is to add books with good morals and even Christian values to the shelves for the Accelerated Reading (AR) program.
Gray did a lot of research to find books that would fit the bill that are already on the AR-approved book list. AR books are read by children according to their level, who then take a quiz after the book is read.
“I searched over 30 publishers and I started looking for the authors and their books, then I would take them and look at the AR database,” Gray explained.
He said teachers want to make sure any books donated to their classrooms are AR books.
“They don’t want their kids spending time on something they won’t get points for,” Gray said.
Gray had to ensure that every book that is on the Project Put Back list is AR approved. He looked at about a thousand books. Gray turned his list into the School District’s media specialist.
“She went through them and said, every book on here is age-appropriate – ‘there’s nothing that we can say doesn’t belong on our shelves,’” Gray said.
Gray is seeking donations of new or gently used books that are on his list. The list can be found on Facebook, under Project Put Back. The books include all types of genres including fantasy, outdoors, history and more. The authors include some well-known names in Christian and secular writing such as Ted Dekker, Max Lucado, Tony Dungy and Tim Tebow.
The books will end up in Park and Memorial elementary schools. Gray has a goal of receiving 1,000 books this year. Currently, about 500 have been donated. Churches, such as First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid, have said they want to donate. Gray wants to have the schools near donor churches benefit. So, Lake Country and Lake Placid Elementary Schools could receive the books.
Gray has reached out to many churches and wants to see all the books on the list be shelved on all the elementary schools. He would like to see that happen within five years and doesn’t see a reason not to hit the goal.
“These books are level books,” Gray said. “They can improve their reading skills and things like that. But there is an underlying message there of just intrinsic value of them.”
Gray wants students to understand they have purpose and worth.
“A lot of the books, and messages they are getting, don’t include that,” Gray said. “They may lose that if they are not hearing it.”
Gray realizes that not every parent wants their children to read Christian materials.
“We have freedom of religion and you’re allowed to restrict access to whatever book you want your child to be restricted (to),” he said.
Gray said the libraries and classroom libraries are online. Parents can put their child’s name on a list that does not allow him/her to check out the specific book(s).
“It’s not part of the curriculum,” Gray said. “It’s not something that you’re forced to do.”
Ideally, Gray would like to see this project implemented in the middle and high school levels. He would like someone else to take over that project.
Donations of new and gently used books can be taken directly to the schools. Gray does not want monetary donations. The books are being collected year-round.
Gray has been a teacher for 13 years in Florida, Taiwan and China. He has been in public schools for three years. He currently teaches ESE students. Gray and his wife Haizhen have a 5-year-old.