The Highlands County Education Association (teachers union), in its negotiations with the Highlands School District, seeks contract language changes on discipline and teacher planning time issues.
Florida Education Association (state teachers union) area representative Jim Demchak said concerning discipline, “Teachers and Support staff are requesting language changes on discipline, but the district is pushing back. Our concern is the lack of consistency across the district in fairness and ability or lack thereof to perform an investigation.”
Demchak further added, “Many in administration don’t understand due process. We have had several unnecessary grievances just because of administration not knowing enough about the contract and due process.”
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the Highlands County Education Association (HCEA) and Highlands County Education Support Professional Association (HCESPA) has asked school district to consider additional language for progressive discipline section of the contract.
“We are blessed to have a long history of being able to work together to solve differences when it comes to employee discipline,” he said. “We have not had to go to arbitration in many years, which demonstrates not only a knowledge of due process and of the grievance process but also a collaborative spirit of working issues out.
“We have training for administrators and have plans for follow-up training. We look forward to working together with both units as we continue negotiations.”
Demchak said, on the teacher planning time issue, the teachers union is requesting language tightening up on administration abuse of teacher contract-protected planning time in some schools, .
The teachers union has not put a salary request on the negotiation table yet as the district is not ready to discuss money, according to Demchak.
The district has a little over $1 million that must be used for teacher salary increases as set by the Legislature and money is provided for these, he said. The statutes still require performance pay be included in any salary increases negotiated and the restrictions placed on performance pay have not changed.
The HCESPA has made an opening proposal for salary increases.
“We are continuing with the district stated needs to recruit and retain bus drivers and maintenance employees,” Demchak noted.
The bottom of the salary schedule made out well last year moving from less than $11 per hour to the $15 per hour minimum wage for school employees, he said. “We also added considerable increases to the top of the schedule for mechanics and maintenance employees but the middle has suffered.”
“We have requested a total cost package of $885,000, a number proportional to the teacher salary increase of $1,000,000-plus that is guaranteed,” Demchak said. Also, they are seeking an additional four paid holidays to bring the support staff in line with both teachers and administration and Florida Statute.
Demchak explained, “For the past two years we have had to address the issue of pulling support staff employees, mostly paraprofessionals, from their contracted duties to cover classrooms for teachers when the school cannot hire a substitute.”
“We are again requesting the district pay employees for the added responsibility of being a teacher in charge of a classroom,” he said. “This is a major issue for support staff employees.”
Demchak said, “Last year one school had hired an office bookkeeper. The employee was pulled over 100 days to be a substitute then at the end of the year was let go because she hadn’t learned her job fast enough.”
The School Board of Highlands County will be meeting in executive session to discuss the various contract proposals that the HCESPA has asked the district to consider, according to Lethbridge.
The previous school year, the Board did approve paying personnel an extra $3 per hour if they were pulled from their job 10 times (or five consecutive days) during the school year to assist in a classroom.
Once the employee met that threshold, the pay was retro to the first day they were asked to help in a different way than their job assignment typically required, he said.
“We have been asked to consider moving that to $5 per hour over their hourly rate,” Lethbridge said.
The school board invested over $2 million in the non-instructional salary grid last year, the largest increase ever, he said. The Board and Superintendent values the non-instructional team and will continue to look for ways to enhance working conditions and pay for the employees.