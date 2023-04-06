SEBRING — Highlands County teachers and school support employees rallied Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 27 and the Sebring Parkway to seek support on issues at the state level that the unions contend are bad for educations and public education.
Highlands County Education Association (teachers union) President Jean Federico said there were about 30 participants in the rally before the halfway point of the effort.
“We have a very big cross section of teachers and support staff and then some people who are not involved in education, the Democratic Party got some of them out for us,” she said. “It’s just all people who support public education around here.”
The Highlands rally is part of a statewide effort of people coming out to support public education, Federico noted. They picked April Fools Day because “you are not fooling us when you claim you are improving education with these bills.”
Florida Education Association (state teachers union) area representative Jim Demchak said it was a great day for public education. They are concerned about what is going to happen to the Highlands District with budget cuts.
“I was in Hendry County yesterday and they are saying that a half-a-million dollars per school is being cut in funds. That is going to be lost teachers, lost positions, lost support staff,” he said.
According to the Florida Education Association, HB 1445 seeks to silence the voices of educators and union members who must join together to let legislators know this bill is bad for educators and bad for public education.
Demchak said a similar bill – Senate Bill 256 – has already passed, but there is a difference between the two bills. He said if the Senate and the House don’t agree, “then they are going to have to do some horse trading and that is what it is all about up there.”
A flyer from the Highlands County Education Association and Highlands County Educational Support Professional Association (non-instructional school employees) cited issues with the state’s lawmakers and leadership.
House Bill 1 (expanding school choice), which Governor Ron DeSantis signed recently, was one of the issues noted by the unions.
The rally flyer stated while teachers are struggling to afford housing, out-of-control insurance costs and utility bills, the State Legislature/Leadership is handing out billions of unaccountable tax dollars to supplement already-rich families for private school vouchers.
The local teachers union contends that the State Legislature/Leadership is focused on taking its unionized voice away to effectively advocate for the students and professionals.