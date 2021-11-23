SEBRING — After the fourth session of negotiations there is still no tentative agreement between the teachers union and the School Board of Highlands County.
Highlands County Education Association (teachers union) negotiator Jim Demchak said the district offered less money and with more teachers hired, and working for the district, it means that small pot is divided more ways.
The increase in starting pay dropped from $446 per year to $430 per year and experienced teachers dropped from a maximum of $70 per year to $64 per year, he noted.
The district removed the offer of $957,439.10 they were going to spend out of general fund because, “they need it to pay another lawsuit settlement again,” Demchak said.
In 2016 the School Board of Highlands County settled a lawsuit it faced related to the Lake Country Elementary School afterschool daycare manager’s husband who pleaded guilty to five counts of lewd molestation and lewd conduct on Dec. 12, 2011. He was accused of molesting three female students 7 to 9 years of age.
Two of the victims were each awarded $1.5 million in 2016.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said the district had another settlement this year with a victim that totaled $800,000 of which the district had to pay $600,000.
The district filed a lawsuit against Cigna, from which the district received a settlement of $300,000, he said. So the net from the two lawsuits meant the district had to pay $300,000.
Also, Averyt explained the reason the district doesn’t have funds in its general fund is because it didn’t receive funds from the state. Typically if the district doesn’t get a large increase, it doesn’t have money available for raises.
Originally the district believed it could use the ESSER funds (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) in more ways, but then later found out they could not use the funds as they intended, he said.
Some of the bonuses are coming from the general fund, Averyt said. At this point, the district is trying to apply to get money from the Recruitment, Retention Rewards funds.
“If the state approves it, we are hoping we can use some of those funds to give teachers a one-time payment, but we are still negotiating,” he said.
Demchak explained that the district did not agree with the union’s ESSER and American Recovery Act memorandum of understanding concerned the need to recruit and retain staff. But, the district offered a one-time $4,000 bonus if and when they get approved for ESSER 3 funding, which may not occur until November of 2022.
Highlands’ starting pay would be $44,630. The Hardee School Board has already offered $46,000 for this year, but has not settled yet. Glades is already at $47,500 for teacher starting pay for this year, Demchak noted.
The Highlands County Education Association (HCEA) is arguing for a salary schedule that is competitive and attractive, he said.
The teachers union argued most counties surrounding Highlands have already paid out ESSER bonuses. They had the foresight to apply for and get approved out of ESSER 2 funds, according to Demchak.
“HCEA argued to pay the 130 non-classroom teachers the $1,000 bonus every other employee of the district has received already,” he said, adding the district’s argument is that HCEA has to accept the tiny salary increases or they won’t pay the bonus for the 130 non-classroom teachers.
HCEA lowered their request by 50% (now a total of $600,000), but it includes longevity pay to reward the veteran teachers who have stayed with the Highlands County School District, Demchak said.
He said the veteran teachers have been harmed by the Teacher Salary Increase allocation that has gone 80% to the starting pay for teachers and very little two years in a row for veteran teachers. The governor’s proposed budget does the same thing again next year.
The teachers union and district have now met four times – June, July, September and Nov. 18 – without reaching a tentative agreement.