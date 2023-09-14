The teachers voted approval on a new contract with The School Board of Highlands County, which provides a 2% pay raise for all teachers. The contract also provides additional money for some categories of educators, such as those rated effective and highly effective.
{span}State Teachers Union area representative Jim {/span}{span}Demchak reported that 95.36% of the teachers voted “yes” Monday on the contract.{/span}
{span}The agreement will now go to The School Board of Highlands County for approval.{/span}
{span}The Highlands County Education Association (teachers union) noted the following highlights of the contract: {/span}
• New language about those on a Professional Services Contract and their work time that will clarify how planning time is used.
• New language on teacher discipline to make the process more transparent.
• Bereavement leave – teachers will be entitled to two days of leave that is not charged against sick or personal days on the death of an immediate family member.
• Updated language on student discipline outlining how long administration has to notify the teacher of action taken.
The salary highlights include:
• All teachers will receive a 2% pay raise.
• Grandfathered (Professional Services Contract/Continuing Contract) Highly Effective and Effective teachers will receive an additional $225.
• Annual contract Highly Effective will receive an additional $300.
• Annual contract Effective will receive an additional $200.
• All teachers will receive an additional $618 to cover the increased insurance costs.
The District states, the superintendent and the School Board continue their commitment to enhancing the salary and benefit package for employees, and we are appreciative of the collaborative and mutually respectful relationship between the district and the union.
The District was bound by state statute to have a ratified contract with the teachers by Oct. 1. Now that the agreement has passed we are prioritizing reaching agreement with non-instructional staff, the District states.
Demchak said the school support union had one negotiation session with the District in the summer. The union made a financial proposal, but there has yet to be a reply from the District.
The next negotiation session will be on Sept. 28.