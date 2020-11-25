SEBRING — The teachers voted to ratify their employment contract with the School Board of Highlands County while the district’s support personnel have a second negotiation session scheduled to work out an agreement.
The teachers contract was ratified by a vote of 89.64% “yes” to 10.36% “no.”
All Florida school districts received state funding to boost the base or starting teacher salary, which led to a challenges to fund equitable salary increases for veteran teachers.
The new contract raises the base pay to $44,200.
The lowest salary increase will be $1,035 while 69 teachers will get the largest increase of $9,200 going from $35,000 to $44,200.
The Highlands County Educational Support Professionals Association had its first negotiation session with the school district on Nov. 12, which was the same day the teachers union – Highlands County Education Association – reached the tentative agreement that has been ratified by the teachers.
Jim Demchak, who negotiates for the teachers and support unions, said the support union is asking for a two-step increase on the pay scale (one for this year and one to make-up of the many missed steps over the years) for those eligible.
The School Board has offered one step, he said.
The second negotiation session is scheduled for 8-11 a.m. Dec. 4.
Raises for veteran teachers have been a sticking point in many teacher and district negotiations across the state.
In Brevard County, the two sides reached a tentative agreement to boost the starting pay to $46,550 and also raise current teachers who are not yet making that much to that level, according to Florida Today.
But, the Brevard School District is offering a $710 raise for veteran teachers who are making more than $46,550, while the union wants $950.
In Clay County, contract talks between the school district and the teachers union have broken down over a disagreement on proposed raises for veteran teachers, according to WJXT. The union president said the district wants to improve the minimum pay for the district by $6,000, but give only about $600 to longtime teachers who are already above the minimum.
In Indian River County, contract negotiations between the district and the teachers union have stalled over a disagreement on how money from the state would be distributed to starting and veteran teachers, according to TC Palm.
The Indian River District proposes boosting the minimum teacher pay to the $47,500 goal, up from about $41,000, and offering veteran teachers a raise of about $1,600. The union wants to take money from a property tax initiative approved in August to give veteran teachers a similar raise.