With the school year underway, the teachers and educational support unions are in a big push to add members to meet a new membership participation requirement.
The Highlands County Education Association (teachers union) reports there are groups across the country trying to convince teachers and support staff that they don’t need the union.
“If we are going to keep our union, we need 100 new members by Dec. 1,” according to the union. “If you are a member, spread the word. If you are not a member, join. The moment of truth is now.”
Teachers and school support employee unions are facing a deadline of the new requirement, from Senate Bill 256, to have 60% of there respective workforces as union members for the union to continue to exist. Also, automatic payroll deduction for union dues is no longer allowed so union members have had to covert to eDues (bank drafts) for payment.
State Teachers Union area representative Jim Demchak explained that the deadline to reach the 60% varies with each union based on their annual renewal date with the Florida Public Employees Relations Commission (PERC).
The Desoto District is his first with a Nov. 4, 2023 renewal date for both the teachers and the education support employee unions.
The Highlands District is next for both teachers and support employees on Jan. 11, 2024.
By the new statute, they must file 30 days prior to renewal date with the audit that is required.
That will be a problem as PERC hasn’t written the rule yet that needs to be followed and it is hard to find a licensed CPA that does audits, Demchak said.
Highlands teachers union President Jean Federico said when the District was converting from payroll deduction to eDues, the teachers union had just over 80% of its members complete the conversion over the summer.
Of the ones who did not convert, many of them are no longer teaching in Highlands County, she said.
“The actual number of teachers we need changes almost daily because the District is hiring new teachers and we are gaining members, so we still need about 100 new members,” Federico said.
Will the Highlands teachers union meet the 60% requirement?
“I believe we will meet that goal,” she said. “We have some hard-working teachers helping spread the word about the benefits of membership. If we do not make that goal, we will follow the state statute with FEA (Florida Education Association) legal guidance to determine our next steps.
According to Demchak’s data, the Highlands County Educational Support Professionals Association only has a union participation density of 25.5% of its workforce, which numbers 630.
The union would need to add 214 members to reach the 60% minimum requirement to keep the union in place.