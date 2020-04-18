This good news story sponsored by America’s Best Hearing, 4119 Sun N’ Lake Blvd., Sebring, FL 33872; 863-210-2764.
Being stuck at home is not easy on anyone but it is especially difficult for those with special needs. For a change of pace, teachers from Avon Park High School made a surprise visit to a few of their students with a parade of cars sporting signs, music and some of the student’s favorite teachers.
“My daughter, Maranda (Tollison) has Down syndrome and is in the special needs class at Avon Park High School,” said Brandi Hall. “I’ve been having little issues with her at home so I made a call to one of her teachers, Ms. (Paulette) Daley. What they have done is every day when they get done doing their work on the computer the teachers stay on with my daughter and ask her if she is making good choices and basically talking to her about what she should and shouldn’t do. They told her if she was good all week then on Friday, she would get a surprise.”
“On Good Friday, they told me they were going to do a drive by and I thought it would just be a couple of cars filled with teachers,” Hall explained. “They called and gave me a heads up that they were almost to our house so we went outside to wait. Then all these cars were coming down our driveway honking and yelling. There were about 10 vehicles and it was more than I expected. They were telling her that they loved her, Happy Easter, and that they missed her and hoped she was making good choices. I thought it was just the most beautiful thing. Maranda was so excited and beside herself.”
Maranda was jumping with joy when she saw all her favorite teachers.
“I am over grateful, I obviously cried and blasted the video I took all over Facebook,” Hall said. “I am just overjoyed, just as much as my daughter is. I’ve put the video on YouTube; I’ve sent it to Kelly Clarkson and Tim Tebow. The leader of the pack was Ms. Daley; she is awesome. I’ve talked to her about the issues I was having and she jumped right on it. Within a week she had suggestions and was working on stuff. My daughter just loves her to death and she knows how to handle my daughter. It is just wonderful.”
The teachers were just as excited to see their students.
“School is out, we miss our kids and our kids miss us,” said Daley, a special needs teacher at Avon Park High School.
Initially, the little parade of cars was just going to be by Maranda’s house, but Daley said there were other students who also received a visit.
She said it has been difficult for some of the students to transition to online studies and the visit helped.
“We had signs that said ‘AP students rock,’ ‘We love you,’ ‘We miss you’ and things like that. We wanted to let our kids know that we are thinking about them. Even though we are doing online courses for them, it is totally different when you can actually see the kids,” Daley said.
The teachers reached out to some of the parents before the little parade drove by and as a result some of the students greeted their teachers with signs of their own. Some of the signs from students said “Thank you,” “Hi,” and “We miss you.”
The teachers also drove by homes of some of their non-verbal students.
“We knew certain songs would get them up and around. We had speakers in the cars playing songs like ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ and seeing their faces knowing that is a song attached to school and trying to remind them of school settings, letting them know that we miss them, which we truly do. It is a tough transition.”
“Some of the parents had their kids prepared by having them dressed up nice, had signs, sitting in lawn chairs waiting on us or in the driveway waiting,” said Daley. “It was the normal reaction that we get at school. The kids love us and we love them so it was a normal reaction. They were happy. Maranda was jumping, bouncing and was just happy to see us.”
The teachers that went along with me all thought it was amazing. They were saying ‘Wow, this is truly amazing and this what we do this for’ and we didn’t do this to get a story. We did this because we have a special bond and this is normal for us, reaching out to our students and parents. Under these special circumstances it is something we thought needed to be done. When Maranda’s mom reached out and said she was having a tough time we brainstormed to figure out what we can do and we decided we needed to go out and say hi to Maranda. It has helped her out.”
The teachers were thankful for the opportunity to visit their students.
“We really miss the kids,” Daley said. “We have some great parents and we want to thank the parents, students and administration. The teachers that were there, it wasn’t even a second thought to them. It was fun and if we had to do it again, we would without a doubt.”