SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will consider approval of the district’s Teacher Salary Increase Plan, but the teachers union does not accept the proposal.
After Thursday’s contract talks between the district and the teachers union, union negotiator Jim Demchak said the union “does not” accept the teacher salary proposed.
The district is refusing to bargain the TSA (Teacher Salary Allocation) 80% pot in violation of FL Statute Chap 447 bargaining law, he said.
The Highlands District received $1,945,528 in state funding earmarked for raising teacher salaries, particularly the starting teacher salary. The district’s challenge has been that a big increase for new teachers, without a significant increase for veteran teachers, would put the new teacher salary very close to those who have worked years with the district.
The district’s plan for the state teacher’s salary allocation has to be submitted to the state by an Oct. 1 deadline. The plan is on the agenda for the School Board meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, Tuesday.
Demchak said the district is also refusing to add money from their $9 million fund balance to smooth out the pay level.
In the Highlands County Education Association’s (county teachers union) opening offer, the request out of the general fund is less than half the usual amount of money the union bargains and settles for, he said. That amount is less than 10% of the fund balance, which would leave more than an 8% fund balance far above the required 3% and the board-desired 5% level for the fund balance.
The district’s proposal on Thursday would give a pay increase of $9,100 to uncertified teachers and some teachers with many years of service would see no increase, Demchak said.
It would also crunch first-year teachers and teachers with 15 or more years of experience in Highlands County with the same beginning salary, he said.