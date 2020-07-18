SEBRING — The state teachers union area representative said educators have concerns about the pandemic despite the implementation of district-wide safety measures.
Union negotiator Jim Demchak, who represents Highlands and four other area counties, provided Highlands New-Sun with comments concerning Friday’s start of contract negotiations between the School Board of Highlands County and the Highlands County Education Association.
“With five counties all doing something different on reopening schools, my phone and emails are non-stop,” he said. “At least Glades and Hendry are postponing the start date for kids.
“We are concerned that regardless of the sanitation and safety protocols, there will be 80 to 90% positive cases in the schools and students and staff will die. Until the positive test rates fall below 10% and the county actually starts really increasing the number of tests, more caution on the reopening date needs to occur.”
Demchak said the county’s teachers union has been in meetings with Superintendent Brenda Longshore and Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge, exchanging ideas but only a couple MOU’s (memorandums of understanding) have been signed.
Also, Demchak doesn’t believe Highlands County will be able to raise the minimum teacher pay to the level requested by Governor Ron DeSantis.
On June 24, DeSantis signed House Bill 641, Funds for the Operation of Schools, and announced the approval of $500 million in the state’s budget dedicated to raising teacher salaries in Florida. $400 million is invested to raise the minimum base pay for full-time classroom teachers.
The bill requires school districts and charters to use $400 million to increase the salaries of all full-time school instructional classroom teachers to at least $47,500 or the maximum amount achievable based on the district’s allocation.
“Highlands won’t get very close to $47,500 just using the teacher salary allocation money,” Demchak said. “I doubt we get to $44,000.”
Currently, the district’s starting teacher salary is $40,000.
Lethbridge said the initial negotiations meeting was scheduled around April, but due to the pandemic it was pushed back and they had been waiting for the governor’s decisions on the state budget.
With the governor signing the budget, which included the funding for teacher pay increases, they can move forward with negotiating that part of the teacher’s contract, he said.
The first negotiation session concluded Friday afternoon.
Demchak said nothing was signed; there are some probable OKs, but no flat out no’s.
No date has been set for the next session of contract talks.