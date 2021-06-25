SEBRING — The annual contract talks began this week between the School Board of Highlands County and the teachers union — Highlands County Education Association – with teacher salaries being the major issue to be settled.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge provided the School Board with a brief update Tuesday of that day’s initial contract talks.
The day went very well as they dug into language and he doesn’t believe they are too far apart on the majority of the contract language, Lethbridge said.
“We are probably further apart on the money issue, but we really didn’t dive deep into that,” he said. The School Board hasn’t closed out its current fiscal year and that needs to be done and then have many more conversations between the district and union.
Florida Education Association representative Jim Demchak, who negotiates for teachers and school support personnel, said Federal funding sources flowing into Highlands can be used to supplement employees to make up for the very small amount of money in the state budget available for raises for all employees this year.
The Federal funding is from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund known as ESSER.
These are all non-recurring but may be renegotiated for future years as funds become available, he noted.
The teacher salary allocation money increase is less than $300,000 total, however CARES Act and ESSER funds have been used in place of budget funds so quite a bit of money should be freed up to add to negotiations (such as total cost of summer school program), Demchak said.
“One key area is to use some of this money to recruit and retain employees,” he said.
Demchak said, “We have sent a request across the table: The district shall pay all new hires and all returning teachers a one-time signing/rehiring bonus of $1500 from ESSER/CARES funding payable as soon as the funding is available to the district after Sept 1, 2021.”
Another area we are pursuing are longevity supplements to bring veteran teachers back inline with the large increases given to the starting teachers last year, he said. These would also be funded out of ESSER Funds and not general budget.
The union proposes that the following stipends will be paid to teachers who have been employed by the School Board of Highlands County as part of the instructional bargaining unit for five consecutive years:
• 5-9 years: $1,000
• 10-15 years: $2,000
• 16-20 years: $3,000
• 21-25 Years: $4,000
• 26+ years: $5,000
These stipends would be payable when funds ESSER/American recovery monies are received by the School Board.
The next negotiation session is scheduled for 8:15-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 20.