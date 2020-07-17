SEBRING — Highlands County Education Association President Shawna-Mae L. Warren had planned her departure from the School District earlier this year and then stayed, but now she has announced she is leaving the district.
In a message to her fellow teacher union members, Warren said, “Covid-19 sure messed things up – I am leaving, no I am not, I am leaving, no I am not. It is official, Friday [today] is my last official day as the president of HCEA. I will be leaving to take a new position in Marion County.”
Warren offered a thank you for those trusting her to serve them as president.
“It hasn’t always been easy (nothing worth doing usually is), it hasn’t always been fun, but there have been easy times and fun times,” she said.
Warren noted that the union’s board has changed a bit over the last few years, but they have been very instrumental in making sure that they kept to the mission of serving members to better the schools for students and staff.
Warren was a resource teacher at Sebring Middle School.
“Nicholas Mrozowski has been appointed to complete my term,” Warren said. “I haven’t known Nick long but he did attend school here. He comes to us from Okeechobee where he was active and involved in the union there.”
Mrozowski, who is a resource teacher at Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School, has been serving on the union’s board.
A recent union message noted that teachers who want to take the upcoming school year off do not have to resign from the district. They can take a year leave of absence, unpaid, with no penalty, it doesn’t count as a break in service, and they are guaranteed a job back, according to the union. If a teacher wants to take next year off due to COVID-19, they are not to resign.