SEBRING — After two negotiation sessions with the School District, the Highlands County Education Association (teachers union) will wait until September for a better picture of the district’s finances before resuming contract talks.
At the most recent District and union bargaining session in July, the School Board offered a small salary increase using only the Teacher Salary Increase allocation of $214,229, according to Jim Demchak, Florida Education Association representative, who negotiates for teachers and school support personnel.
There are restrictions on this pot of money similar to last year where 80% of it must raise the base pay as close to $47,500 as possible for classroom teachers, he noted. The law also says that any salary increase given to a veteran teacher, the base pay must increase 150% as much.
The remaining 20% is for the rest of the teachers to split up, Demchak said.
What this amounts to is an increase of $446 to the base pay bringing it to $44,676 or a far cry from the $47,500 the governor wants, he said. It would limit raises for experienced teachers above 15 years to between $49 and $70 for the year.
On July 19, the Glades County Teachers Association and their school board reached an agreement and Glades starting salary will be $47,500 with full experience credit for all teachers, Demchak said.
“HCEA feels Highlands will be far lower than the surrounding districts if they don’t put more money into the salary schedule,” he said. An experienced teacher living in Lake Placid could easily travel to Moore Haven for $7,000-plus more a year.”
The District does not yet have final numbers on their 2020-21 year-ending fund balance and is not expected to have those numbers until the first School Board meeting in September. As a result, Demchak explained, negotiations are on hold pending the real budget numbers to see how much money can be freed up for teacher salary increases.
HCEA did agree on a bonus money plan presented by the District, but the District would not sign off on it without HCEA agreeing to the small salary increase, he added.