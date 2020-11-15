SEBRING — The Highlands County Education Association (teachers union) and the School Board of Highlands County have reached a tentative contract agreement with every teacher getting a pay increase.
All Florida districts received state funding to boost the base or starting teacher salary, which led to a challenge to locally fund equitable salary increases for veteran teachers.
Teachers Union negotiator Jim Demchak said the teacher salary allocation funds from the state were applied per Florida Statute, which means 80% of the funds must be used to raise the base pay as high as possible for classroom teachers only.
The result is a base pay of $44,200.
Demchak noted that 20% of the funds had to be used to give teachers who did not participate in the 80% funds, or received less than a 2% increase.
The district and teacher bargaining teams agreed on the district adding funds from the general fund ($318,348) to ensure all teachers received at least a 2% increase regardless of position and more general funds used for small pay level increases starting at those who were making $41,000 and above, he explained.
This was to ensure there is some differentiation in pay between a new teacher and someone with four or more years’ experience, Demchak said.
The lowest salary increase is $1,035.
Demchak said 69 teachers will get the largest increase of $9,200 going from $35,000 to $44,200.
Anyone below $44,200 had to be brought up to $44,200 base on the Florida Statute. That is grossly unfair to veteran teachers, he said. This was the 80% pot of money from the state.
The law also states if a teacher is under $47,500 they had to receive at least a 2% increase out of the 20% pot of money and anything left could be split between the remaining teachers, Demchak explained. For the Highlands District that would have been about $810 per teacher.
Through bargaining, the School Board and the Teachers Union agreed that every teacher needed at least a 2% net increase and small increments were agreed to at least place some salary differential between new teachers and experienced teachers, he said.
All agree it is “not” the best way to treat veteran teachers and the School Board pledges to work on that injustice next year pending what the state budget brings, Demchak said.
“We will have to wait and see.
“Without the union insistence on this differential every teacher with 18 years or less would be making the same $44,200.”
Final result — the board kicked in $318,348, which is far below last year’s $2,000,000-plus, but times have changed, he said.
Ratification by the teachers will take place electronically on Thursday and Friday via a link sent out by the district’s Management Information Systems Department, Demchak said.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said they reached a good agreement that is pending ratification by the teachers.
“We are looking forward to getting the teachers their raises as soon as possible,” he said.
.