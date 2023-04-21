It was no mid-week slump for dozens of volunteers getting the job done Wednesday for United Way of Central Florida’s Day of Caring, which involved various locations in Highlands County.
The Day of Caring was moved back to a Wednesday (from Friday) because it’s a better day for volunteers to be out of their offices.
Individuals and organizations from across Central Florida come together every year for United Way of Central Florida’s Day of Caring to participate in volunteer projects that make an impact in Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties.
Hundreds of participants roll up their sleeves to help out our local nonprofits by cleaning local parks, sanitizing children’s toys, stocking shelves, painting walls and much more.
All projects benefit nonprofit organizations that partner with UWCF to improve the health, education and financial stability of Highlands, Hardee and Polk county residents.
In Highlands, Shawn Beumel, of Big Brothers & Big Sisters, painted slats for a porch rail going into a Habitat for Humanity home on Inspiration Drive Sebring.
“This is my seventh year doing it, but this is my first time with Habitat,” she said. “This one is very exciting. Every year they give us a different location.”
Volunteers from Heartland National Bank and the Supervisor of Elections Office where also at the Habitat For Humanity Home performing a variety of duties to get the home ready for a family.
At Camp Sparta, Glades Electric volunteers spread a large amount of mulch on the camp’s lakeside playground area, while others performed other jobs, including pressure cleaning the exterior of a building.
AdventHealth volunteers were busy rolling and brushing paint at the Boys and Girls Club in Avon Park.
AdventHealth Marketing Manager Rachel Thompson said 27 volunteers were participating in the effort.
“This is part of a three-phase approach; we do have additional opportunities that we are going to be doing in Highlands and Hardee counties, so this is not the only one we will do this year,” she said. “We have an additional opportunity that we will do in Lake Placid as well as Wauchula.”
This part of AdventHealth’s effort in “helping heal the community one person at a time, but each of those opportunities start with a servant’s heart and I think each and every single person on this team has that,” Thompson said.
At Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning, volunteers from Central Contractors, Lake Placid, were doing wiring work to install lighting in the arena and outside one of the structures on the property.
United Way of Central Florida, Highlands County, Interim Director Liz Lind said the United Way Day of Caring 2023 was a huge success thanks to over 250 volunteers from 19 businesses in Highlands County. Those volunteers then did 20 service projects throughout the community.