Before the ball is in play, it’s the Fall Sports Media Day at Lakeshore Mall in Sebring celebrating the athletes and coaches from Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring High schools as they prepare for a new season of competition.
There was plenty hear about from the players and coaches about the fall sports of bowling, cross country, football, golf, swimming and diving and volleyball as they took the stage at Lakeshore Mall’s Center Court.
Avon Park High’s teams were highlighted first and the school’s spirit was clearly evident as cheers were shouted with the introduction of each team. Lake Placid and Sebring schools followed.
Avon Park High Principal Karen Edsall noted that the Spirit Award started last year for each of the three media days — fall, winter and spring – with the spirit trophy going to whoever has the best spirit on Media Day.
Edsall said there are many students who participate in two or three sports with about 150 students competing during any given sports season at Avon Park High. Some compete in different seasons to keep in shape.
Assistant boys Golf Coach Josh Turner said his plan was to go with the basics and improve the short game and get the boys some repetition on setting up to the ball.
The team had one student make to the District tournament and he would like to see two go next year, he said.
Prior to taking the stage, Avon Park High Football Head Coach Lee Albritton said he was ready to report on his team’s status.
They had five wins and five losses last year and just missed the playoffs, but were able to play in a bowl game at the end of the season, which was a nice reward for the team, he said.
“We had a really good group over the summer that worked hard in the weight room and on conditioning,” Albritton said. “But as far as this year, we are extremely young.”
There were 30 players at Friday’s preseason game at Poinciana High School with about 15 to 18 players being freshman or sophomores. The team has nine seniors and four juniors, he said.
Highlands County Superintendent of Schools Brenda Longshore said it is wonderful being able to celebrate these athletes.
“I am so thankful for Highlands New-Sun and this entire community in how they come together to support our youth,” she said. “We are off to a great start this school year and looking forward to some wonderful athletes on the field and on the courts and the courses and just looking forward to a wonderful, wonderful school year – athletically, academically and in all areas.”
A special section will publish in the Saturday, Aug. 26, issue of the Highlands News-Sun with stories previewing all fall sports for each of the three high schools, as well as photos from Saturday’s Media Day event. Dates for the next two Media Days at Lakeshore Mall are tentatively scheduled for Nov. 4 and Feb. 17.
Highlands News-Sun partnered with Dr. Thomas Lackey, The School Board of Highlands County and Lakeshore Mall to present this event celebrating the hard work and dedication of the male and female high school athletes and also recognize the efforts of the coaches and the big role they play in guiding their teams.