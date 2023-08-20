Before the ball is in play, it’s the Fall Sports Media Day at Lakeshore Mall in Sebring celebrating the athletes and coaches from Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring High schools as they prepare for a new season of competition.

There was plenty hear about from the players and coaches about the fall sports of bowling, cross country, football, golf, swimming and diving and volleyball as they took the stage at Lakeshore Mall’s Center Court.

