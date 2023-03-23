Lebanon

Retired army soldiers and other protesters who are protesting demanding better pay, clashes with Lebanese army and riot police, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

 HUSSEIN MALLA/AP PHOTO

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese security forces fired tear gas on Wednesday to disperse hundreds of protesters, mainly retired soldiers, who tried to break through the fence leading to the government headquarters in downtown Beirut.

The violence came amid widespread anger over the harsh economic conditions in the country, where mismanagement by the ruling class has been rampant for years, preceding the economic meltdown that started in late 2019.

