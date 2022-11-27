SEBRING — The popular toys for Christmas 2023 run the gamut from cute and cuddly and interactive to light and bright with a bit of hi-tech.
On the tech side is The Fly Orb Hover Ball, which seems like a ball with a mini drone inside allowing it to hover.
It has been described as a an incredibly unique toy, and has gone viral. It features multiple smart modes where you can spend hours learning how to master to impress from boomerang, toss mode, hover mode and more.
It is selling in the $35 range so it would be more appropriate for older kids and maybe not a toddler and definitely don’t use it with Fido around who may fetch it and chew it up.
For a stocking stuffer for Fido or the little ones go low tech and lower price with a pink Spalding High Bounce ball for $6.50. Gee, weren’t these 50 cents or a dollar when we were a kid?
For fun while learning, Fisher-Price has the DJ Bouncin’ Beats Interactive Musical Learning Toy, which is described as ideal for toddlers and babies from nine to 36 months. The spring bottom allows the toy to bounce while the three smart stages teach the alphabet, colors, counting, and opposites.
Plus, kids can enjoy over 75 songs, sounds, phrases, color combinations, and more. It is priced around $32.
Then there is the creatively named “What the Fluff” — Pupper-Fluff Interactive Pet. With a price of $34.99 for a little furry thing, some adults might be prompted to substitute a different word for Fluff.
For the fashion minded tween there is the LOL Surprise series of young female fashionable dolls. If you want to go deluxe with all the extras for your little one there is the LOL Surprise Sunshine Gurl & Moonlight B.B. Family Mega Pack Fashion Dolls, with a list price of $119, but is $70 on sale online.
For boys, toy cars are always popular and throw in some tech and you have the Air Hogs Zero Gravity Laser Race Car.
No, it is not a flying car or elevating car, but it does drive all over the place, according to its description.
Kids can use a laser pointer to guide the car, and it’ll drive on the floor, up walls and even on the ceiling. And don’t worry, it won’t damage your walls. It’s is priced in the $26 to $45 range.
For the boy or girl who likes to assemble things and is detail minded, check out the My Robotic Pet — Tumbling Hedgehog, priced around $55. Kids build the robot hedgehog, assembling more than 170 pieces. Then, they can program it to respond to a series of claps, so that it does things like tumble, roll, spin around and bristle its spines.
For young and old kids there are a lot of gift choices this holiday season from the latest hi-tech toys to the old favorites like Etch A Sketch and the Magic 8 Ball.