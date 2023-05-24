White House Truck Crash

A box truck is seen crashed into a security barrier at a park across from the White House, Monday night, May 22, in Washington. Police have arrested a man they believe intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier near the north side of Lafayette Square late Monday night. No one was injured.

 BENJAMIN BERGER via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police have arrested a Missouri man they believe intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park across from the White House.

The box truck’s driver smashed into the barrier near the north side of Lafayette Square on Monday at around 10 p.m., Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. He was identified as a 19-year-old from Chesterfield, a St. Louis suburb.

