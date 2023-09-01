The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sebastian Urbana, 17, for first degree murder for the shooting of another teen in the early morning hours in Okeechobee County. The arrest was made Sunday.
What was a quinceanera celebration earlier in the day being held at Scott Driver Park (10100 Hwy 78 West, Okeechobee) turned deadly when four people at the party, all teens, were shot. One fatally.
Through the investigation and interviews, officials learned that sometime during the party, a fight turned deadly when the suspect, Sebastian Urbana, was witnessed shooting the victim multiple times.
While at the hospital, Urbana, who was shot in the leg, admitted to firing the fatal shots.
The other two teens were treated and released to the custody of their parents.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to speak with witnesses and see videos or photos of the incident that would be beneficial to law enforcement.
If you have any information regarding this investigation, you can remain anonymous by reporting to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers, 1-800-273-8477 or go to www.tcwatch.org. Video and photos can be uploaded anonymously to this website.
You could receive a cash reward for tips leading to any further arrests and prosecution.
If anyone has additional information, contact Detectives Brady Rogers or Richard Varnadore at 863-763-3117, ext. 5111 (Rogers) or ext. 5122 (Varnadore).
Information provided by Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.