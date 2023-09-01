The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sebastian Urbana, 17, for first degree murder for the shooting of another teen in the early morning hours in Okeechobee County. The arrest was made Sunday.

What was a quinceanera celebration earlier in the day being held at Scott Driver Park (10100 Hwy 78 West, Okeechobee) turned deadly when four people at the party, all teens, were shot. One fatally.

