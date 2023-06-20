BARTOW — At around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, June 18, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with the Frostproof Fire Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a report of a boating accident on Lake Clinch in Frostproof and had boats immediately into the water to look for a missing boater.

Preliminary information as of Monday is that two teens were on a single Jet Ski on Lake Clinch. The driver of the Jet Ski, 17-year-old Jose Torres of Frostproof, made an abrupt turn, causing him and his passenger, 15-year-old Mekhi Guillaume of Frostproof, to be ejected into the water.

